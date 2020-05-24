A man was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of murder after reporting the death of a 25-year-old woman, Layton police say.

Ethan Hunsaker, 24, told police he met the victim, a connection from the dating app Tinder, on late Saturday night. At 3:19 a.m. Sunday, Hunsaker called 911 to report that he had killed someone inside a home near 1300 N. Reid Avenue in Layton, according to a news release from Layton Police Department. Officers found a woman lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds to her torso. First responders tried to resuscitate her, but she died on the scene.

The stabbing is under investigation, though the news release states that police believe the attack was unprovoked.

Hunsaker was booked into Davis County Jail on one count of murder. The woman’s name had not been released as of Sunday morning.

