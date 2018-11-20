New York • U.S. health officials are telling people to avoid eating romaine lettuce because of an E. coli outbreak that has sickened 32 people in 11 states.

“There are currently no confirmed cases in Utah associated with this outbreak,” Jack Wilbur, a spokesman with The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food said in a news release.

However, several state agencies, including the Utah Department of Health, are monitoring the situation, he said. “We will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

The Food and Drug Administration says it's working with officials in Canada, where people are also being warned to stay away from romaine lettuce. The strain identified is different than the one linked to romaine earlier this year, but it appears similar to one linked to leafy greens last year.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb says the agency doesn't yet have enough information to request suppliers issue a recall. But he says suppliers can help by withdrawing romaine products until the contamination can be identified.

No deaths have been reported. The last illness was reported on Oct. 31.