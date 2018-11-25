A South Salt Lake police officer died Saturday evening after he was struck by a car during a confrontation between police and two burglary suspects.

Officer David Romrell, 31, had been with the department about 11 months, South Salt Lake Police Chief Jack Carruth said at a news conference early Sunday morning. The officer, a Marine veteran who had served several tours, leaves behind a wife and a 4-month-old child.

“As much as we prepare or know the risk of this job, we’re not prepared for this,” Carruth told FOX 13. “It’s taken us all by surprise. It’s been very, very painful.”

The driver of the vehicle that struck Romrell on Saturday evening was killed by police gunfire. That man’s identity has not yet been released.

Police officials say Romrell and other officers arrived at a business complex at 3575 S. West Temple about 5:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a burglary.

When officers tried to stop the suspects, the two drove away in a car. As they were fleeing, the driver accelerated the vehicle and struck Romrell, according to police.

Police then began firing toward the vehicle, and the driver was struck by bullets. He died at the scene.

A second suspect ran away but was later arrested nearby after being tracked by police dogs.

Romrell was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and received emergency surgery. But Carruth said the officer was “unable to recover from his injuries” and died at the hospital about 10 p.m.

Carruth described Romrell as a humble, soft-spoken officer who was “tactically sound,” according to FOX 13.

Article continues below

“He did everything right,” the chief said, “and was targeted by this vehicle.”

It’s not clear how many officers fired their weapons nor how many bullets struck the suspect driver. An outside agency will now investigate, per protocol when an officer uses deadly force.

“Our focus last night and this morning has been on David Romrell’s family and our South Salt Lake family who are grieving,” the chief said.