Sections
N
News
S
Sports
O
Opinion
R
Religion
A
Arts & Living
M
Must Reads
Video
Photography
P
Podcasts
N
Newsletters
S
Sponsored
Legal Notices
Obituaries
Jobs
Sections
Saturday, January 5, 2019
Sign In
Subscribe
Account
Sign Out
Sign In
Subscribe
Account
Sign Out
Arts
Comics
Food
Games
Horoscopes
Movies
Music
Outdoors
TV
A
Arts & Living
Restored booths and other antiques from Salt Lake City’s Lamb’s Grill reappear at this Orem restaurant
By Kathy Stephenson
•
1d ago
These arts groups get the most taxpayer dollars from Salt Lake County’s ZAP program. How well do they serve diverse audiences?
By Taylor Stevens
•
2d ago
Scott D. Pierce: In memoriam — a look back at 112 TV shows that got the ax in 2018
By Scott D. Pierce
•
6d ago
F
Food
More
Downtown locales take the crown as Lyft names 2018′s hottest spots in Salt Lake City
By Paighten Harkins
•
4h ago
Restored booths and other antiques from Salt Lake City’s Lamb’s Grill reappear at this Orem restaurant
By Kathy Stephenson
•
1d ago
After her husband died, she applied at the Arby’s near her Utah home to keep busy. At 94, she has no plan to quit.
By Sean P. Means
•
2d ago
More Food
O
Outdoors
More
Outgoing U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke defends legacy as he leaves
By Matthew Brown | The Associated Press
•
1d ago
Fresh snow carpets the Salt Lake Valley as a frosty morning gives way to clear skies.
By Francisco Kjolseth
•
December 1, 2018
All-female ski team based in Park City provides another route for racers
By Pat Graham | The Associated Press
•
November 28, 2018
More Outdoors
A
Arts
More
Art historian Sister Wendy Beckett, unlikely TV star, dies at 88
By The Associated Press
•
December 26, 2018
American Fork concept artist has helped guide the look of big movies, including the new ‘Aquaman’
By Sean P. Means
•
December 21, 2018
Six decades and more than $600M later, the Eccles legacy of giving lives on, benefiting groups large and small across Utah
By Kathy Stephenson
•
December 11, 2018
More Arts
M
Music
Utah Symphony | Utah Opera will hitch its Cultural Festival to state’s Golden Spike 150th-anniversary celebrations
By Sean P. Means
•
December 15, 2018
Kristin Chenoweth dazzles in Christmas concert with Tabernacle Choir
By The Salt Lake Tribune
•
December 14, 2018
Nancy Wilson, Grammy winning jazz singer, dies at 81
By Andrew Dalton and Hillel Italie | The Associated Press
•
December 14, 2018
M
Movies
More
‘Avengers 4’ and ‘Captain Marvel’ are the most anticipated movies of 2019
By Scott D. Pierce
•
1d ago
An awards show crossroads 1 year after the Time’s Up Globes
By Lindsey Bahr | The Associated Press
•
2d ago
Elections and films help effort to ban gay conversion therapy in Utah and across the U.S.
By David Crary | The Associated Press
•
5d ago
More Movies
T
Television
More
Emily Florez, former KUTV reporter, returns to Utah as anchor at KTVX, starting Monday
By Sean P. Means
•
1d ago
Scott D. Pierce: The Golden Globes are the Donald Trump of awards — they’re built on a lie created by NBC
By Scott D. Pierce
•
1d ago
Abby Huntsman will have to take some time off from ‘The View.’ She’s having twins.
By Scott D. Pierce
•
2d ago
More Television
Photography & Video
1 Photo
The images that defined 2018, as seen by The Salt Lake Tribune’s photographers
By Rachel Molenda
•
6d ago
7 Photos
This skier spends up to $15K to bring his family to Utah for Christmas. He says with the new tough drunken driving law, he won’t be back next year.
By Courtney Tanner
•
December 29, 2018
Kristin Chenoweth dazzles in Christmas concert with Tabernacle Choir
By The Salt Lake Tribune
•
December 14, 2018
A mystery illness left this Utah boy exhausted. Dancing in ‘The Nutcracker’ has helped him grow stronger and more confident.
By Heather L. King | Special to The Tribune
•
December 14, 2018
This dancer’s dream came true when he joined Ballet West. Now he pays it forward with homeless and LGBT young Utahns.
By Pamela Manson | Special to The Tribune
•
December 9, 2018
C
Calendar