A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting and killing a Magna teenager, police announced Friday.
The 17-year-old was booked into the Salt Lake Valley Juvenile Detention Center on charges of murder, aggravated assault and felony discharge of a firearm, according to a news release from the Unified Police Department.
Will Ryan, 17, was killed in a drive-by shooting in Magna late Saturday night, according to police. Someone driving a white sedan fired multiple shots at Ryan and another 17-year-old near 8000 West on 3380 South in Magna. The other youth was taken to the hospital, and is now recovering at home.
Police believe Ryan and the other youth were specifically targeted in the shooting, according to UPD Lt. Brian Lohrke.
Detectives say the suspect has gang ties. Police are investigating to determine a connection between this and another gang-related shooting in West Valley City that left a 14-year-old dead on Aug. 2, Lohrke said.
Frank Tsinnijinnie, 18, was charged with allegedly shooting Romeo Rodriguez, who died at the hospital later in the day.