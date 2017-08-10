Police on Wednesday arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting a 14-year-old in the face last week.
Frank Tsinnijinnie, 18, was booked into the Salt Lake County jail, according to West Valley City police, after he allegedly shot Romeo Rodriguez, 14, the morning of Aug. 2. Rodriguez died at the hospital later that day.
Based on witness testimonies, investigators believe the shooting was related to gang affiliations.
The Salt Lake City teenager was shot while sitting in a car with four other youths at Kings Pointe Park in West Valley City, according to West Valley City police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku.
An altercation between the suspect’s group and Rodriguez’s group led to the shooting, Vainuku said. Police don’t expect to make more arrests in connection with the shooting, she said.