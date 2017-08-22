The Unified Police Department on Tuesday identified Will Ryan, 17, as the victim of a shooting late Saturday in Magna.
A second teenage boy who was wounded in the shooting has returned home, according to a tweet from UPD. Detectives are still looking for two suspects.
UPD Detective Ken Hansen on Monday said two 17-year-old boys were “hanging out in the front yard” near 8000 W. 3380 South about 10:45 p.m. Saturday when a white car drove by and gunfire erupted.
Investigators believe two people from inside the car — believed to be either a four-door Kia or Volkswagen Jetta — fired before speeding from the scene. The second boy was treated for a leg wound.
Anyone with information on the shooting or suspects can call UPD at 801-743-7000.