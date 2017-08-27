“I think we have the talent, we just don’t have the experience,” assistant head coach/offensive line coach Jim Harding said after the team’s final intrasquad scrimmage of the preseason. “Going into the game last year, we probably had eight guys that you’d feel comfortable in the game. Right now today, I’d say I have seven guys I feel comfortable with. I think that we’re close on an eighth. … We just don’t have the experience and the snaps that those guys last year between Isaac and J.J. and Sam Tevi had under their belt. Everything we see is brand-new.”