All-American punter Mitch Wishnowsky will handle kickoff duties this season. Chayden Johnson and Matt Gay continue to battle for the job of kicking field goals. “We’re charting every kick, every situation, grading the get-off time, the trajectory,” Whittingham said. “Everything is being analyzed. It’s a pretty good body of work we’ve accumulated. It’s a tight race. It’s tight enough that we’re going to continue competing up until probably Tuesday of next week.” … Freshman Bapa Falemaka, a Judge Memorial HS graduate, would be the starting tight end if the Utes had to play this week. Projected starters going into camp, Siale Fakailoatonga and Harrison Handley, remain sidelined with injuries, but one or both could return in time for next week’s opener. Handley is also the top option as a long snapper if healthy. … Kyle Fulks will remain the primary kick returner, while Bobbie Hobbs will be the primary punt returner.