For the most part the University of Utah football team knew what junior transfer Jordan Agasiva would bring to the table. Power 5 conference schools such as Auburn, Alabama and Oregon State came calling to recruit the 6-foot-4 bulldozer who excelled at pushing junior college defensive linemen around and planting them face down in the ground.
When Agasiva, a Hawaii native rated among the top 25 JUCO prospects, arrived on campus, the Utes got a pleasant surprise. Agasiva, who projects as the starting right guard, had slimmed down significantly.
“A powerful kid,” Utes associate head coach and offensive line coach Jim Harding said of Agasiva. “He moves better in pass protection than what I had anticipated. He’s about 30 pounds lighter than what he was at the junior college, and I think that’s definitely helped. Our strength staff did a great job with him, getting him on the proper diet and those sorts of things.”
A first-team all-region right tackle at Pima Community College (Ariz.) and two-time first-team All-Arizona Community College Athletic Conference selection, Agasiva proved a devastating force in junior college. However, he’d also been carrying about 350 pounds.
“That’s too much weight,” Agasiva said. “I’m back down to like 315, 310. In that area. I feel really good. I feel faster, stronger. It was actually good dropping all that weight. I’m happy about that.”
Agasiva said he felt the change was necessary to help him compete at Division I. Now, he’s moving better than ever and has seen improved strength in the weight room.
Slimming down has also helped him keep pace in the Utes’ up-tempo no-huddle offense.
“Of course, I don’t want to be the only one out there dying, you know what I mean, everybody else is all fine,” Agasiva said. “I felt like it was good for me to drop that weight.”
Running back roulette
Redshirt senior Jordan Howard has moved up to second behind starting running back Zack Moss on the depth chart according to coach Kyle Whittingham. Despite the injury that figures to sideline Armand Shyne for a significant portion of the season, the plan remains to redshirt freshman TJ Green unless injuries dictate otherwise. Sophomore Devonta’e Henry-Cole currently sits third in the pecking order. Troy McCormick’s shift from slot receiver back to full-time running back gives the Utes a quartet of backs ahead of Green, not including Shyne.
Odds and ends
All-American punter Mitch Wishnowsky will handle kickoff duties this season. Chayden Johnson and Matt Gay continue to battle for the job of kicking field goals. “We’re charting every kick, every situation, grading the get-off time, the trajectory,” Whittingham said. “Everything is being analyzed. It’s a pretty good body of work we’ve accumulated. It’s a tight race. It’s tight enough that we’re going to continue competing up until probably Tuesday of next week.” … Freshman Bapa Falemaka, a Judge Memorial HS graduate, would be the starting tight end if the Utes had to play this week. Projected starters going into camp, Siale Fakailoatonga and Harrison Handley, remain sidelined with injuries, but one or both could return in time for next week’s opener. Handley is also the top option as a long snapper if healthy. … Kyle Fulks will remain the primary kick returner, while Bobbie Hobbs will be the primary punt returner.