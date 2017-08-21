The Utah football coaching staff named sophomore Tyler Huntley its starting quarterback on Monday, about a week and a half before the season opener against the University of North Dakota.
Huntley beat out returning starter and senior captain Troy Williams, who started all 13 games for the Utes last season. The Utes went into camp with an open competition for the starting job with Huntley, Williams and graduate transfer Cooper Bateman all named as candidates. Williams and Huntley separated themselves as the top two during camp.
Last week, the Utes selected the 6-foot-2, 208-pound Williams a team captain for the second consecutive season. However, the Utah staff seemed to become enamored with Huntley’s athleticism and the strides he made in his second offseason in the program, the first under new offensive coordinator Troy Taylor.
Utes coach Kyle Whittingham described Huntley’s play-making ability as “electric” earlier in camp.
“He’s progressed a lot,” Taylor said last week of Huntley. “From the spring until now, he’s almost a different guy.”
Huntley, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound former Florida High School Gatorade Player of the Year played in four games as a true freshman. He attempted just seven passes. Huntley play in the Foster Farms Bowl victory of Indiana to end the season. He rushed for 23 yards and one touchdown and also completed his only pass attempt for 36 yards.
“The thing that’s most evident is decision making in terms of I think he had a tendency to force the game a little bit because he’s so athletic,” Taylor said. “In the spring, [he tried to] make every play a big play. You’ve got learn when you’re athletic and you’re competitive that sometimes you’ve got to throw the ball away and live to play another down, and he’s done a much better job of that. Accuracy, understanding the system [have improved]. Obviously, as you have more success you become more confident and when you’re confidence is high, you play well.”
The Utes went 9-4 last season and averaged 216.7 yards per game passing with Williams guiding the conference’s 10th-ranked offense in pass efficiency.
This offseason, Whittingham hired Taylor, the architect of a record-setting high school offense at Folsom High in California which produced University of Washington star quarterback Jake Browning. Taylor spent last season as the co-offensive coordinator for Eastern Washington. EWU led FCS in passing yards per game (401) and ranked third in pass efficiency as well as scoring (42.4).
“We’ve been running the heck out of the ball for a lot of years,” Whittingham said at the start of camp. “The last three years in particular, we haven’t gotten over the hump. We’re coming up short, and we’ve got to be better in throwing the football. That’s [Taylor’s] forte. That’s his area of expertise. That and quarterback development.”
