As government officials continue to monitor the homeless situation in the downtown Salt Lake City Rio Grande area, one notable Utah family has stepped up.
On Thursday, the Miller family, which owns the Utah Jazz as well as more than 60 car dealerships, announced it will match donations of up to $10 million for programs and services at new homeless shelters scheduled to be completed in 2019. They join the Huntsmans, whose fund benefiting operations at the Road Home has grown to $10.5 million.
As Operation Rio Grande moves toward its second phase of treatment, victims of drug abuse and mental health problems will need support and services. Thanks to the Miller family and other philanthropists, there will be money to fund employment searches, job training, treatment for drug abuse and mental health issues and housing.
Donations — matched by the Millers dollar for dollar — can be made to the shelters’ owner, Shelter the Homeless, at www.homelessutah.org. We thank the Miller family for once again providing key financial support. They continue to be an example of love and charity for every Utahn.
Our homeless community needs more than just money, though. It needs people. These men and women, and children, need our help. On a personal level.
Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox spoke this week at a rally held to show support of victims and protestors against white supremacy in Charlottesville, Virginia. Cox said, “We only change when we dare to get close to people who are different than us and ... dare to have uncomfortable conversations.” Cox was referring to people of all races coming together in unity, but the sentiment applies to our relationship with the homeless population just as poignantly.
The St. Vincent de Paul Dining Hall offers lunch and dinner, seven days a week, to homeless people in the Rio Grande district. But reports of increasing violence have prompted volunteers to stay away. The program requires 80 volunteers to serve 500 lunches and 500 dinners. It relies on volunteers – on people who aren’t afraid to get close. The streets are safer. This is a call for volunteers to return.
People or groups who would like to volunteer at St. Vincent’s can send an email to Rich at mrich@ccsutah.org. The Road Home also accepts donations of blankets, personal care items, clothing and shoes.
State, county and city officials have been working tirelessly to improve the plight of our homeless population. Shelter employees have worked to care for those who need help. This is a call to the rest of us to donate money, which will be matched by the generous Miller family, and time. It’s time to join this great effort.