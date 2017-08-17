1 of 10 View Caption

(Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Gail Miller listens as she and the Miller family are thanked after they annou... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Gail Miller stops in the hallway to speak with the Tillman family who had com... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski reaches down to pick up a member of the... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Niki Chan photography of homeless youth was the backdrop at the VOA, Utah... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski holds a member of the Tillman family wh... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski does a television interview after it wa... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Gail Miller with her family behind her, announced a challenge grant of up to ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Greg Miller speaks about the Miller family's commitment to help support a sol... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski spoke about the generous gift from Gail... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Gail Miller with her family behind her, announced a challenge grant of up to ...