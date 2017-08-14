The Utah Republican Party held the first of two unity rallies scheduled for Monday in reaction to the white supremacists gathering in Charlottesville, Va., where one person was killed and dozens injured when a vehicle driven by a Nazi sympathizer ran into a counterprotest.
The speakers include Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox and U.S. Rep. Mia Love. Utah Democrats also participated, with state Rep. Sandra Hollins expected to take up the mic.
Progressive groups plan to hold their own gathering at the Salt Lake City hall starting at 7 p.m.
The Salt Lake Tribune will update this story throughout the night.