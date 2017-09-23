Some of the commentary on this case has suggested that we should rethink current laws about surrogacy. That is a good idea, but perhaps not for the reason they might suggest. The question of surrogacy is fraught with ethical, practical and moral concerns. Our aim should not be to try to figure out how to open up the market for contract pregnancies to alternative family forms, but to rethink whether state-approved surrogacy contracts are a good idea at all.