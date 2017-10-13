Are you glass-half-empty or glass-half-full after the Utah Jazz preseason? There’s a little room for both.
The injury to Dante Exum, potentially season-ending, is definitely cause for concern. But at the same time, rookie Donovan Mitchell has given Jazz fans a lot of reason to be hopeful in his last two preseason games.
On this week’s podcast, we explore what Exum’s injury means for his career, but also what his absence means for Mitchell’s development. We also talk how Utah stacks up in a tough division, what other extensions around the league mean for Jazzmen entering contract years, and let you know who to ask for if you’re lost in Staples Center.
Or on SoundCloud: