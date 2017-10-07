(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder and Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11) as the Utah Jazz... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11) grimaces as he grabs his left shoulder after hitting... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11) runs off the court holding his left shoulder after h... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder looks to Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11) as he hea... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11) flies high to catch a pass. The Utah Jazz defeated ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11) drives on Maccabi Haifa's Roi Huber as the Utah Jazz ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum poses for a photo, during the Utah Jazz media day, at the Zi... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Sydney Kings guard Perry Ellis (34) goes to the hoopUtah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11) def... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Sydney Kings guard Perry Ellis (34) goes to the hoop as Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11)... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11) takes the ball to the hoop, as Sydney Kings guard Kevin... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11) takes the ball to the hoop, as Sydney Kings guard Kevin... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11) grimaces as he grabs his left shoulder after hitting... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11) fights past Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss (0...
(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder and Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11) as the Utah Jazz host Maccabi Haifa, preseason NBA basketball at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City Wednesday October 4, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11) grimaces as he grabs his left shoulder after hitting the deck under the net as the Utah Jazz host the Phoenix Suns during preseason NBA basketball at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, October 6, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11) runs off the court holding his left shoulder after hitting the deck in the first half as the Utah Jazz host the Phoenix Suns during preseason NBA basketball at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, October 6, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder looks to Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11) as he heads into the game in the first quarter. The Utah Jazz defeated the Phoenix Suns 112-101 during preseason NBA basketball at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, October 6, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11) flies high to catch a pass. The Utah Jazz defeated the Phoenix Suns 112-101 during preseason NBA basketball at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, October 6, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11) drives on Maccabi Haifa's Roi Huber as the Utah Jazz host Maccabi Haifa, preseason NBA basketball at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City Wednesday October 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum poses for a photo, during the Utah Jazz media day, at the Zions Bank Basketball Center, Monday, September 25, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Sydney Kings guard Perry Ellis (34) goes to the hoopUtah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11) defends, in preseason basketball Utah Jazz vs.Sydney Kings, in Salt Lake City, Sunday, October 2, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Sydney Kings guard Perry Ellis (34) goes to the hoop as Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11) defends, in preseason basketball Utah Jazz vs. Sydney Kings, in Salt Lake City, Sunday, October 2, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11) takes the ball to the hoop, as Sydney Kings guard Kevin Lisch (11) defends, in preseason basketball action, Utah Jazz vs. Sydney Kings, in Salt Lake City, Sunday, October 2, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11) takes the ball to the hoop, as Sydney Kings guard Kevin Lisch (11) defends, in preseason basketball action, Utah Jazz vs. Sydney Kings, in Salt Lake City, Sunday, October 2, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11) grimaces as he grabs his left shoulder after hitting the deck under the net as the Utah Jazz host the Phoenix Suns during preseason NBA basketball at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, October 6, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11) fights past Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss (0). The Utah Jazz defeated the Phoenix Suns 112-101 during preseason NBA basketball at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, October 6, 2017.