The news on Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum is not good.

Exum has separated his left shoulder and also suffered ligament damage, sources tell The Tribune. There is still no official timetable for his recovery process, but sources say Exum could miss a significant amount of time.

Exum hurt his shoulder in the first half of Friday’s preseason game with the Phoenix Suns.

Article continues below
Related Article
Ekpe Udoh thinks he's one of the best defenders in the world, and other Jazz notes Ekpe Udoh thinks he's one of the best defenders in the world, and other Jazz notes
After a woman capsized in the Provo River, Jazz forward Thabo Sefolosha came to her rescue After a woman capsized in the Provo River, Jazz forward Thabo Sefolosha came to her rescue
Dante Exum’s serious shoulder injury overshadows Jazz preseason win Dante Exum’s serious shoulder injury overshadows Jazz preseason win
Alec Burks takes advantage of preseason playing time Alec Burks takes advantage of preseason playing time
Dante Exum provides spark after starters struggle in Jazz victory Dante Exum provides spark after starters struggle in Jazz victory

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Comments