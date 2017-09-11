The bulk of the penalty issues thus far have come on offense as the Utes continue to learn the ins-and-outs of Troy Taylor’s schemes. Whittingham said the numerous holding calls two games boils down to over-aggressiveness by Utah’s receivers in Taylor’s spread attack. He enjoys the tenacity on the outside, Whittingham said, but such penalties are often drive-killers or reasons why they can’t punch it in for a touchdown.