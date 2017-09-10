Even in those moments when a few low snaps went rolling around the grass or Tyler Huntley turned the wrong way to hand the ball off, he still made it work more often than not for the Utes in a hostile environment.

Huntley, the high-energy and highly athletic motor of the Utah offense, put his imprint on the Utah-BYU rivalry with a remarkable individual performance in his second career start in a 19-13 win on Saturday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Huntley passed for 300 yards and rushed for a team-high 89 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

Before a question could even get asked, coach Kyle Whittingham voiced the concern shared by anyone who has watched and been excited by Huntley’s do-it-all mentality.

No. This can’t continue.

“We’re relying way too much on Tyler Huntley in the run game,” Whittingham said. “We’ve got to get some help for him or he won’t be able to hold up for the season.”

Huntley accounted for 389 total yards, while the entire Utes offense compiled 430 yards of offense. He showed off his arm plenty, going 27-for-36 passing. He had a touchdown pass called back by a penalty, and he completed a 48-yard pass to Siosi Wilson while under pressure. He undoubtedly made plays with his arm.

However, even when the plays haven’t been intended for Huntley to take it and run, it always seems to be the fallback. Sooner or later that will take a toll.

Huntley scored the game’s first touchdown on the Utes’ first possession of the second half, a possession set up by Filipo Mokofisi’s interception deep in BYU territory. Mokofisi’s first career interception set the Utes up with a short field at the BYU 23-yard line.

Three plays later, Huntley turned to handoff to a running back who’d gone the other direction. Huntley planted his foot, darted towards the end zone behind his offensive line and willed his way in from five yards out. At the time, the touchdown run – Huntley’s third of the season – gave the Utes a 16-0 lead.

“On the touchdown, I went the wrong way because we haven’t ran it out of that formation in a minute,” Huntley said. “But then I messed up so I said I had to score just to make up for it.”

Very few of his 89 yards were easy yards, and teams will make it a point as the season goes on to assure that his carries end with significant and mean-spirited contact. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound sophomore has the heart of lion, but his build does not scream king of the jungle.

“I try my best to get out of bounds, but everything inside of me tries to tell me to get more yards,” Huntley said. “I’ve got to start working on more getting out of bounds, but we’re working on that.”

