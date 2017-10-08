No reasonable person would argue that they are not racist, they just don’t want to share a lunch counter with a person of color, or that they believe women are equal but shouldn’t be allowed to vote. The LDS faithful (and members of many other religions) cannot embrace the LGBTQ community compassionately and without prejudice but refuse to let them marry. Denying someone else a right because of who they love is prejudiced and bigoted. I’m sorry, Mr. Oaks and Mr. Ballard, but your positions don’t square up.