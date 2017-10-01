The more Latter-day Saints learn about, have faith in, and emulate Jesus Christ, the more they will recognize him as “the source of all healing, peace and eternal progress.”
As believers center their lives on the Christian Savior, Jean B. Bingham said in her first major address to the Mormon faithful since being named the 17th general president of the faith’s all-female Relief Society in April, “you will find joy in your circumstances, whatever they may be.”
“No matter what we have suffered, he is the source of healing,” she said. “Those who have experienced any manner of abuse, devastating loss, chronic illness or disabling affliction, untrue accusations, vicious persecution, or spiritual damage from sin or misunderstandings can all be made whole by the redeemer of the world. However, he will not enter without invitation. We must come unto him and allow him to work his miracles.”
Bingham offered her perspective on Jesus during the opening Sunday session of the faith’s 187th Semiannual General Conference.
The conference’s final day began without the presence of the church’s 90-year-old ailing leader, President Thomas S. Monson, who is not expected to attend any sessions of this fall’s twice-yearly gathering.
It marks the first time that has happened during Monson’s nearly 10-year tenure as leader of the nearly 16 million-member Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.