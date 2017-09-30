As Mormons settled in for the Saturday morning session of their 187th Semiannual General Conference, there was a noticeable absence: President Thomas S. Monson.
The 90-year-old Monson missed some sessions in April, but this time, church officials confirmed, the man considered a “prophet, seer and revelator” by millions of devout Latter-day Saints will not attend any of the sessions of the twice-yearly gathering.
It is the first time that has happened during Monson’s nearly 10-year tenure as leader of the global religion.
In the spring conference in April, Monson was present at half the sessions, and spoke briefly at two of them.
Another top leader, LDS apostle Robert D. Hales was also missing. Hales, 85, has been hospitalized for several days and was unable to attend.
President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the faith’s governing First Presidency, conducted the Saturday morning session and announced that Monson was viewing the proceedings from his home.
The Mormon Tabernacle Choir then sang “God Bless Our Prophet Dear.”
Monson’s second counselor, Dieter F. Uchtdorf, then began his sermon by noting the previous hymn and recalling a recent visit he had with his longtime friend, stating that the ailing LDS prophet is pleased with the prayers on his behalf from Mormons around the world.