- It’s our land, not yours. I know this sentiment is real among Utah Mormons, because I’ve seen it, and I’ve been guilty of it myself. My pioneer ancestors believed Utah was their promised land, given to them by God to use, and that they were supposed to improve upon nature, letting none of it go to waste. As stewards of the land, they believed they couldn’t let it sit idle, and the drive to make it produce is as strong today as ever. The idea that Utah’s public land should be controlled by the progeny of a small group of white settlers is alive and well among some modern-day Mormons, and they support acquiring federal land as an effort to “take back” what they believe is rightfully theirs.