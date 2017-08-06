The federal Maternal, Infant, Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV) program funds services in Utah and around the country that pair nurses and other trained professionals with young, at-risk parents in an in-home mentoring relationship. These professionals help parents learn how to respond positively to the stress of parenting, understand the physical and emotional needs of their child, and make their homes safer for children. MIECHV focuses on programs that are supported by evidence, and it allows for flexibility that permits local authorities to choose the programs that work best in those communities.