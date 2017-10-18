The three highest-polling candidates in the special election to fill Utah’s vacant congressional seat will debate Wednesday night at Brigham Young University.

Republican John Curtis and Democrat Kathie Allen will be joined by the new United Utah Party’s Jim Bennett, who narrowly qualified for the Utah Debate Commission event.

This is the first time a third-party candidate will participate in the selective debate since the commission began hosting them in 2014. The showdown starts at 6 p.m. at KBYU Studios, 700 E. University Parkway, in Provo. Doors close at 5:50 p.m.

It will also be live-streamed here:

The debate, the third in two weeks, comes as ballots arrive in mailboxes throughout the 3rd District. It also follows a new poll that shows Curtis enjoying a commanding lead with a 27-point margin.

The Nov. 7 special election was spurred by former Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz stepping down early midway through his fifth term in office.

