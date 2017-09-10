1 of 35 View Caption

(Leah Hogsten | Tribune file photo) John Curtis in Provo on December 29, 2009. Curtis will take the oath of office next we... (Tribune file photo) Provo Mayor John R. Curtis grabs Brigham Young University mascot Cosmo Cougar's tail at LaVell Edwards ... (Tribune file photo) David Kirkham, Utah tea party organizer, introduces Provo Mayor John Curtis at the Tea Party Express st... (Tribune file photo) Provo mayor John Curtis reads from the Book of Genesis chapters 37-41 at Provo Community United Church ... (Al Hartmann | Tribune file photo) Provo Mayor John Curtis with wife Sue wave flags as they lead the Grand Parade on Monday... (Rick Egan | Tribune file photo) Provo Mayor John Curtiss (yellow vest) talks to Provo policemen in front of the Provo Ta... (Tribune file photo) Provo Mayor John Curtis speaks during a press conference about the Provo Tabernacle fire, at the Provo ... (Tribune file photo) Provo Mayor John Curtis speaks during a memorial for the Provo Tabernacle before the performance of Glo... (Francisco Kjolseth | Tribune file photo) Because the Utes won the 2010 BYU vs. U of U rivalry game, Provo Mayor John Cur... (Francisco Kjolseth | Tribune file photo) Mayors John Curtis, Provo, Mike Winder, West Valley City, and Russ Wall, Taylors... (Al Hartmann | Tribune file photo) "Barnaby" takes the seat of his owner Qulatrics CEO Ryan Smith before a news announceme... (Rick Egan | Tribune file photo) Provo Mayor John Curtis, says a few words after announcing that Provo will become one of ... (Rick Egan | Tribune file photo) Kevin Lo, General Manager of Google Fiber, Gov. Gary Herbert, and Provo Mayor John Curtis... (Scott Sommerdorf | Tribune file photo) Provo Mayor John Curtis talked with participants as they registered at the Utah V... (Scott Sommerdorf | Tribune file photo) Provo Mayor John Curtis starts the scavenger hunt. Provo is attempting to set a w... (Chris Detrick | Tribune file photo) Provo Mayor John R. Curtis endorses Salt Lake City Mayor Ralph Becker for reelection ... (Scott Sommerdorf | Tribune file photo) Candidate John Curtis speaks at the Republican Special Convention for Utah Congres... (Chris Detrick | Tribune file photo) Provo Mayor John Curtis and his family wave to the crowd during the annual Freedom Fe... (Leah Hogsten | Tribune file photo) Provo Mayor John Curtis came on the stage carrying a "thumbs up" to applause. American... (Leah Hogsten | Tribune file photo) Provo Mayor John Curtis addresses the crowd. Americans for Prosperity-Utah hosted a 3r... (Leah Hogsten | Tribune file photo) Provo Mayor John Curtis addresses the crowd. Americans for Prosperity-Utah hosted a 3r... (Leah Hogsten | Tribune file photo) Third District primary candidate Provo Mayor John Curtis fields questions during The S... (Leah Hogsten | Tribune file photo) Third District primary candidate Provo Mayor John Curtis fields questions during The S... (Leah Hogsten | Tribune file photo) Third District primary candidate Provo Mayor John Curtis fields questions during The S... (Leah Hogsten | Tribune file photo) Third District primary candidate Provo Mayor John Curtis fields questions from the med... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Provo Mayor John Curtis talks with friend Ray Beckham, of Provo, during his electi... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Provo Mayor John Curtis reacts while learning he is up seven points in Salt Lake C... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Provo Mayor John Curtis greets his supporters during his election night party at t... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Provo Mayor John Curtis and Governor Gary R. Herbert talk during his election nigh... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Provo Mayor John Curtis celebrates with his wife Sue and daughters Nicole, Kiersto... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Provo Mayor John Curtis celebrates during his election night party at the Provo Ma... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Provo Mayor John Curtis celebrates speaks his election night party at the Provo Ma... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Provo Mayor John R. Curtis, the Republican nominee for the 2017 special election in Ut... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Provo Mayor John R. Curtis, the Republican nominee for the 2017 special election in Ut... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Provo Mayor John R. Curtis, the Republican nominee for the 2017 special election in Ut...