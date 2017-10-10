Provo Mayor John Curtis searches for places and policies where he can support Donald Trump by focusing on the president’s agenda and ignoring his “distractions,” he said during an online debate Tuesday in the special election to fill Utah’s vacant congressional seat.

“I think Utah wants the Trump agenda: tax reform, a strong economy, a strong national defense, great Supreme Court nominations,” said the Republican candidate and front-runner in the race.

His competitors bristled at the suggestion.

FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Jim Bennett speaks to reporters during a news conference at the federal courthouse in Salt Lake City. Bennett, the son of the late U.S. Sen. Bob Bennett, sued to get on the ballot with his new political party in the special election to fill the seat of outgoing U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah. Judge David Nuffer said in a hearing Friday, July 14, 2017, that he's not ready to rule on whether he'll order state officials to include Bennett and his United Utah Party on the November ballot but he intends to make a decision soon. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Jim Bennett speaks to reporters during a news conference at the federal courthouse in Salt Lake City. Bennett, the son of the late U.S. Sen. Bob Bennett, sued to get on the ballot with his new political party in the special election to fill the seat of outgoing U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah. Judge David Nuffer said in a hearing Friday, July 14, 2017, that he's not ready to rule on whether he'll order state officials to include Bennett and his United Utah Party on the November ballot but he intends to make a decision soon. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

“I find that to be somewhat of a disturbing answer from John Curtis,” rebutted the new United Utah Party’s Jim Bennett.

“I also disagree that most Utahns favor the Trump agenda,” added Democrat Kathie Allen.

(Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Democrat Kathie Allen during an interview in her campaign offices, Thursday, September 14, 2017. Allen is running for former Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz's seat.
(Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Democrat Kathie Allen during an interview in her campaign offices, Thursday, September 14, 2017. Allen is running for former Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz's seat.

During the feisty 54-minute debate hosted by KSL Radio, the top three contenders in the race responded to seven questions that bounced from health care to public lands to gun control. Their answers highlighted party differences and political ideologies the most when responding to the president’s first nine months in office.

The Salt Lake Tribune will update this story throughout the day.

Comments