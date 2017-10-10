Provo Mayor John Curtis searches for places and policies where he can support Donald Trump by focusing on the president’s agenda and ignoring his “distractions,” he said during an online debate Tuesday in the special election to fill Utah’s vacant congressional seat.
“I think Utah wants the Trump agenda: tax reform, a strong economy, a strong national defense, great Supreme Court nominations,” said the Republican candidate and front-runner in the race.
His competitors bristled at the suggestion.
“I find that to be somewhat of a disturbing answer from John Curtis,” rebutted the new United Utah Party’s Jim Bennett.
“I also disagree that most Utahns favor the Trump agenda,” added Democrat Kathie Allen.
During the feisty 54-minute debate hosted by KSL Radio, the top three contenders in the race responded to seven questions that bounced from health care to public lands to gun control. Their answers highlighted party differences and political ideologies the most when responding to the president’s first nine months in office.
