Provo Mayor John Curtis bagged another big lead — by a commanding 27 point margin — in the newest poll for the special election to fill Utah’s vacant congressional seat.
The Republican candidate captured 46 percent in the Salt Lake Tribune-Hinckley Institute of Politics survey that comes as ballots arrive in mailboxes this week.
“It’s going to be very difficult for anyone to take the lead over him,” said pollster Dan Jones.
Democrat and first-time candidate Kathie Allen fetched 19 percent, keeping with earlier surveys, and the new United Utah Party’s Jim Bennett inched up slightly to 9 percent. The results track with the makeup of the reliably red 3rd Congressional District where registered Republican voters outnumber Democrats nearly 6-to-1.
In addition to locking up the conservative and Republican vote, Curtis also picked up the most support of any candidate from both independents and moderates in the poll — a voter base that Jones suggests both Allen and Bennett would need to own to have a chance at winning on Nov. 7.
“This is great news and shows our message is resonating across the district,” the mayor responded Tuesday.
