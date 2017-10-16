Provo mayor and Republican congressional candidate John Curtis has skated past his Democratic opponent — raising nearly three times more donations over the last three months — with the most recent financial filings in the race for Utah’s vacant House seat.
Still, though Curtis has picked up support as the Nov. 7 special election nears, he has not yet surpassed all that Kathie Allen has raised since she launched her first-time campaign in March to challenge Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who since stepped down early.
Allen has collected nearly $792,000 total, about $118,000 more than Curtis and a surprising feat for a Democrat in the reliably Republican 3rd Congressional District. But she has also spent more, has less cash available and has raked in less each quarter since her bid for office began.
“Obviously, it slowed down quite a bit,” said her campaign manager, Emily Bingham. “It was difficult to re-engage donors once Jason Chaffetz wasn’t the candidate anymore, but I think we did a good job reaching out and getting support from different people this time.”
Allen raised most of her money at the beginning of her bid, while Curtis has fetched more as the race has progressed. The mayor amassed roughly $302,800 since the beginning of July, according to campaign filings due Sunday. Allen picked up $112,000.
He has $115,900 in cash on hand. She has $89,500.
“The momentum is on John’s side,” said Curtis spokesman Danny Laub. “[His] message of taking conservative reform and getting things done to Washington is resonating with voters across the district.”
Curtis does, however, owe $123,000 in debt, including $75,000 on a $100,000 loan he made to his campaign during the primary and $48,000 for political consulting.
During this quarter, he spent $9,000 for a legal adviser to help navigate filling out his personal finance disclosure, which Laub called “particularly difficult” given the mayor’s many involvements and shareholdings. And he doled out $60,000 for TV commercials.
The cost to run two campaign ads posted on Facebook — one exhorting Congress to “build the wall” and the other calling to “stop sanctuary cities” — that Curtis later removed and apologized for were not billed before the end of September and do not appear on the most recent filing.
