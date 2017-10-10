Melania Trump hits back at Ivana Trump over ‘first lady’ comment. Steve Bannon may take on Hatch. A profile of Democrat Kathie Allen.
Happy Tuesday. First lady Melania Trump slapped back at Ivana Trump after she claimed to be the “first lady” because she was President Donald Trump’s first wife. Ivana Trump, who’s new memoir “Raising Trump,” is set to be released today, said she has a direct line to the White House and her ex-husband, but said she doesn’t use it because Melania Trump is there. [Politico]
-> Tinesha Zandamela, a Brigham Young University student, cited age, race and gender representation as a catalyst in her run for Provo City Council. [Trib]
-> Kathie Allen, a first-time politician, is running for Jason Chaffetz’s vacated congressional seat. [Trib]
Tweets of the day:From @MEPFuller: “Can we FOIA golf scores?”
-> From @ktumulty: “Ivana vs. Melania spat is the best thing to happen to the New York tabs since Marla.”
-> From @alexburnsNYT: “What it looks like when a POTUS’s power fades: can’t swing a primary in a friendly state, can’t menace a Senate committee chair into silence”
-> From @byrdinator: “Trump should challenge Kim Jong Un to a round of golf.”
-> From @BenWinslow: “Fun fact: @GHughes51 was among the BYU students who tackled Cody Judy, who threatened to blow up an LDS General Authority in ’93.”
Happy Birthday: To Rich McKeown.
In other news: Come November, Provo will likely see its first female mayor elected. [Trib]
-> South Jordan found itself in another battle over golf course property. [Trib]
-> The state of Utah and Equality Utah have settled their lawsuit over the discussion of homosexuality in public school sex-education classes. [Trib]
-> An emergency room nurse from Utah relayed her experience treating victims of the Las Vegas shooting. [Trib]
-> A Utah teenager was charged with first-degree felony murder for his involvement in his friend’s suicide. [Trib]
-> Colleges in Utah released new sexual assault data. [Trib]
-> Pat Bagley gives his take on the “environmental pollution agency.” [Trib]
-> Paul Rolly details Trudy Joseph’s third skydiving expedition in honor of her 90th birthday. [Trib]
-> Robert Gehrke column examines the development of a chip created by Utah scientists, if implanted into the brain, could allow paralyzed individuals to drive cars using their mind. [Trib]
-> Frank Pignanelli and LaVarr Webb compare chess strategies to the inner workings of politics. [DNews]
Nationally: The Environmental Protection Agency announced plans to repeal former President Barack Obama’s policy to curb greenhouse gas emissions. [NYTimes]
-> Fires have been raging through Northern California, leaving at least 10 dead. [WaPost]
-> White House aides described how they manage President Donald Trump and keep him from making rash decisions. [Politico]
Got a tip? A birthday, wedding or anniversary to announce? Email us at cornflakes@sltrib.com. If you haven’t already, sign up for our weekday email and get this sent directly to your inbox.
-- Thomas Burr and Karenna Meredith Twitter.com/thomaswburr and Twitter.com/meredithkarenna