“Achieving LEED Silver is an example of the environmental commitment that the Zion National Park Lodge, and Xanterra as a whole, has put forth. We believe in doing the right thing because it is the right thing to do,” said Alex Rogers, sustainability manager for Zion National Park Lodge. “We want to take care of the environment and the planet that takes care of us. The LEED Silver certification further exemplifies Xanterra’s commitment to sustainability and our efforts in protecting our natural resources.”