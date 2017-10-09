It may seem difficult to turn a lodge designed many years ago into an LEED Silver Certified Building, but parts of the Zion National Park Lodge, run by concessionaire Xanterra Parks & Resorts, have earned that certification.
The Sentinel and The Watchman hotel buildings recently were named the first national park concession facilities to become LEED Silver certified for existing buildings, operations and maintenance.
LEED stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design. It provides a framework for the creation of healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving buildings.
“Achieving LEED Silver is an example of the environmental commitment that the Zion National Park Lodge, and Xanterra as a whole, has put forth. We believe in doing the right thing because it is the right thing to do,” said Alex Rogers, sustainability manager for Zion National Park Lodge. “We want to take care of the environment and the planet that takes care of us. The LEED Silver certification further exemplifies Xanterra’s commitment to sustainability and our efforts in protecting our natural resources.”
Some of the things the lodge did to earn the certification: providing electric vehicle charging stations, installing water-conserving plumbing fixtures, completing energy audits, carrying out efficiency measures as needed and creating an extensive green purchasing policy.
For information on the Zion Lodge, visit www.zionlodge.com.