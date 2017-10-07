South Jordan city once again finds itself in a battle over golf — only this time the city’s goal could be preserving a golf course, instead of developing it.
The council recently approved a resolution providing notice of a pending alteration to South Jordan’s Zoning Map, from the current agriculture designation of Glenmoor Golf Course to open space.
Mayor David Alvord described this resolution as a “freeze” because it would effectively restrict applications to the planning committee for construction on the property, while the City Council, staff and owners contemplate a potential rezoning.
Councilman Don Shelton, currently seeking re-election, brought the matter to the city’s attention after he learned about potential property development of Glenmoor from an unnamed source. He passed out flyers, inviting residents to the City Council’s most recent meeting.
Among those not notified of the meeting was Sharon Bohn Laub, part owner of the property. Laub, daughter of deceased Glenmoor owner Cecil Bohn, said she heard about the council meeting “through the grapevine.”
Shelton said, “The reason the family didn’t know is because in that scenario [they’re] on the adversarial side of the deal.”
Laub showed up at the meeting and explained during the public discussion that the property is involved in a “very nasty” lawsuit with other Glenmoor property owners. A judge ordered the corporation be dissolved and the property sold at the highest value, according to Laub. She expressed worry that changing the zoning of Glenmoor would significantly decrease the property value.
Residents adjacent to the Glenmoor Golf Course voiced their own concerns during the meeting about the devaluation of their properties, decreased quality of life and density issues if the property was developed, lending support to a rezoning.
The 18-hole course and driving range at 9800 So. 4800 West was built in 1968.
The Glenmoor controversy may be new to South Jordan, but fierce debate over golf courses vs. development is not.
The City Council previously considered developing or selling the city-owned Mulligans & Games, after buying the property in 2004, causing a public and political uproar that played a role in the last municipal election. The monthslong flap ended with the city paying off an outstanding bond and committing to leave Mulligans as a golf course.
While several residents called for the city to now buy the Glenmoor property, the mayor said that discussion is “premature.”
Councilmembers Chris Rogers and Tamara Zandler both voiced their opposition to purchasing the property. “That’s not where the city effort, talent and focus should be,” Zandler said.
The City Council ultimately voted 4-1 to approve the resolution.
An official vote on the rezoning has not yet taken place and many members of the City Council said this resolution would give Laub’s family, city staff and council members opportunity to talk further about possible options.
“We have an obligation to pause and extend this conversation,” Zandler said.