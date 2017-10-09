Should he seek re-election next year, Sen. Orrin Hatch could potentially face a far-right challenger financed by former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who’s hunting for Trump devotees to unseat several Senate Republicans.
The question is: Will it work?
“There’s a mini-drama that we’re looking at right now,” said Tim Chambless, a political science professor at the University of Utah.
Since leaving his post in President Donald Trump’s administration in August, Bannon made a quick return to the ultra-conservative Breitbart News, where he has promoted his nationalist agenda and supported firebrand candidates. That includes the outspoken Roy Moore, who last month beat out Sen. Luther Strange of Alabama in the GOP primary.
And there’s a list of at least 15 other races Bannon intends to target, part of an expanded effort to unseat longtime incumbents and Trump dissidents that was first reported by CNN.
“He believes establishment Republicans are not supportive of the president’s policies or viewpoint,” Chambless said.
Hatch, R-Utah, currently the longest serving GOP senator, has been in office for slightly more than 40 years. He will decide this fall whether to seek an eighth term.
In some ways, he is an unlikely target for Bannon’s wrath. The 83-year-old conservative lawmaker has backed Trump since he was the GOP nominee in the 2016 presidential race — though he supported Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz before that — and has continued to back him while in office.
“As late as a week ago, the president was talking with Hatch and encouraging him to run again. It’s obvious that Bannon isn’t speaking for the president on this,” said Dave Hansen, who ran the senator’s 2012 campaign and came back onto his payroll this year as a political consultant.
Hatch, too, has more than $4 million in his campaign account.
“Should he decide to run again, he will win,” said the senator’s spokesman, Matt Whitlock, in a statement Sunday night following reports on Bannon’s plan.
Still, Bannon’s hunt for potential tea party-esque candidates may nudge a Utahn to get into the race. Chambless suggested former state Sens. Steve Urquhart and Dan Liljenquist, as well as current state Reps. LaVar Christensen and Mike Noel as possibilities. Others proposed state Rep. Dan McCay.
“Politics is funny and that’s really funny,” Urquhart said. “No, I can’t stand Steve Bannon and anything and everything that he stands for. If he were to contact me, that would be a very short conversation.”
“I’m not running for sure,” added Liljenquist.
Noel responded first with laughter. It would “be crazy” if Bannon funded him, he said, though “he knows I’m a lot like Trump. … Win or lose, I’m going to tell it like it is.
“I don’t think Orrin is going to run, myself. If he didn’t run and I’ve got a guy like Bannon, I’d really like to get the issues out that I don’t think people talk about a lot.”
For Noel, that includes getting ride of “arcane rules” in the Senate on voting procedures and filibusters — a position that Bannon is supposedly looking for in choosing challengers to support.