The Utah Debate Commission will sponsor a second poll to determine whether any third-party hopefuls can join the Republican and Democratic candidates in a 3rd Congressional District debate, citing concerns with the first poll that it had announced would result in a two-person showdown.
The initial poll showed Republican John Curtis had a commanding lead in the race, at 50.17 percent, Democrat Kathie Allen picked up 19.82 percent and none of the remaining candidates met the debate-qualifying threshold.
Third-party hopeful Jim Bennett, candidate of the new United Utah Party and son of three-term U.S. Sen Bob Bennett, missed the cut by the thinnest of margins — .43 percent.
Christie Taylor, with the Utah Debate Commission, said the first poll “was not conducted according to the prescribed approach” and won’t be counted. A new one will be done to determine the lineup at the Oct. 18 debate at Brigham Young University.
Taylor attributed the do-over to a problem with the ordering of questions asked some 600 respondents in the Republican-dominated district.
“We just want to make sure all of the respondents answer the questions in the same order,” Taylor said.
The commission wasn’t aware that its partner in sponsoring the poll — the news and opinion website Utahpolicy.com — had tacked on questions unrelated to the 3rd Congressional District election.
The commission discovered the issue only when it double-checked the survey details in the wake of announcing Bennett’s exclusion.
In the past, the commission had done its own polling and confined questions to the elections and candidates eligible for debates. In this case other topics were introduced and the pollster changed up the order of the questions — as is standard — for each respondent.
Because such differences could undermine confidence in the result, the commission decided a redo was in order.
Bryan Schott, Utahpolicy managing editor, referred all questions to publisher LaVarr Webb, who did not immediately respond Friday afternoon to a request for comment.
A second poll gives Bennett another chance to reach the stage.
“I like my odds,” Bennett said. “Being on a debate stage with Republican and the Democrat would legitimize our party and demonstrate that we are here to stay and we are real players in the Utah political scene.”
Bennett said he would now have more time to get his name out through advertising. He said he’d hardly gotten his ad campaign off the ground while the previous poll was being conducted.
The initial survey, conducted by Dan Jones & Associates, was the first major poll in the general election race to replace Chaffetz. Curtis’s lead was expected and welcome news for his campaign.
“These results are great news,” his campaign manager said earlier this week. “It’s clear John’s hard work and message of getting things done for Utah are resonating across the district.”
Allen, a first-time candidate and physician from Cottonwood Heights, said at the time the results showed her campaign needed to work harder to get her message out. Unlike Curtis, she didn’t face a primary election to reach the ballot for the Nov. 7 election.
Her campaign said in response to Friday’s news that Allen hoped Bennett could reach the debate.
“Jim Bennett is trying to break the labels of identity politics, and so are we,” Daniel Craig Friend, an Allen campaign spokesman, said.
Dan Jones & Associates will conduct the new poll, which will survey 607 registered 3rd District voters.
— Dan Harrie contributed to this report.