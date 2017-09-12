Provo Mayor John Curtis has a 30-point lead in the first major poll in the special election to replace former Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz.
The Republican candidate collected 50.17 percent while Democrat Kathie Allen landed 19.82 percent.
The Dan Jones & Associates poll, commissioned by Utah Policy and the Utah Debate Commission, also shows that the United Utah’s Jim Bennett, son of the late Sen. Bob Bennett, was 0.43 percentage points shy of the threshold set to participate in the Oct. 18 debate hosted by the Utah Debate Commission.
