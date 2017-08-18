Another big batch of poll results posted Friday did little to change Provo Mayor John Curtis’ already lofty lead in the Republican primary to replace retired Rep. Jason Chaffetz. His claim on the party’s nomination now appears incontestable.
“I'm grateful and humbled by the support of the Republican voters in Utah's 3rd District,” Curtis said.
The Associated Press had called the race for Curtis on Tuesday night. But the second place finisher, former state lawmaker Chris Herrod, was holding out hope that the outstanding mail-in ballots could tip the scales in his favor.
He conceded the race Friday when they did not.
“It’s John’s time in the limelight,” Herrod said. “We’ll see if there’s a time for me sometime again.”
While acknowledging it wasn’t likely to change the results, Herrod believed that conservatives who waited until the last minute to vote would have been more likely to pick him. The latest vote count does not support that theory. In the most recent tally, Herrod performed about the same as what he did on election night.
With an additional 18,325 ballots counted Friday from Utah County — which includes about 60 percent of the registered Republicans in the 3rd Congressional District — Curtis kept at a roughly 11 percentage point lead over Herrod in the three-way runoff, where businessman Tanner Ainge came in third. Curtis is roughly 7,000 votes ahead of Herrod. Those results are likely to hold, though some 15,000 votes remain outstanding.
