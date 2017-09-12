Hillary Clinton admits some blame, but still blames others. Would Romney run for Hatch’s seat?
Happy Tuesday. Hillary Clinton’s new book ”What Happened” debuts today, and while she admits to mistakes in the 2016 election, she shares the blame. Clinton points a finger at her primary opponent Bernie Sanders, WikiLeaks chief Julian Assange, the media and the “deplorables”—yes, she doubles down on them. [Politico]
Tweets of the day: From @Patbagley: “Romney would handily win if Hatch DID run”
-> From @mattyglesias: “Too few 2016 takes properly acknowledge that Trump got a smaller share of the vote than Mitt Romney.”
-> From @bryanbennett85: ”Monday morning: 1) Opens Twitter 2) Considers world where Mitt Romney and Kid Rock are both in the US Senate in 2019 3) Closes Twitter”
-> From @jefftiedrich: ”Trump has made our world so comparatively awful that when you hear that Mitt Romney wants to run for Senate, you go ‘oh, that would be OK.’”
Happy Birthday: To Robert Gailey, legislative correspondent for Rep. Chris Stewart.
In other news: The downtown law enforcement crackdowns that are part of Operation Rio Grande have pushed Salt Lake City’s homeless residents to outlying areas around the Salt Lake Valley. [Trib]
-> A court settlement ruled that Rocky Mountain Power’s customers would have to pay for surplus electricity produced by solar panels on neighboring homes. [Trib]
-> Despite popular opinion, Paul Rolly writes, Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes supports partisan gerrymandering. [Trib]
-> Robert Gehrke reflects on 9/11 and its lasting consequences. [Trib]
Nationally: In the aftermath of two fatal hurricanes, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said it is insensitive to place the blame on climate change. [NYTimes]
-> While not meeting the Trump administration’s demands, the United Nations imposed the harshest-ever sanctions against North Korea. [NYTimes]
-- Thomas Burr and Emily Anderson: Twitter.com/thomaswburr and Twitter.com/emilyreanderson