Fewer students across Utah met grade-level standards, according to the latest round of SAGE scores – the first dip in results since the state proficiency test’s inception four years ago.
The Utah State Board of Education released scores for the computer-based test for the 2016-2017 school year Monday. The results showed proficiency rates fell for every grade level in nearly every tested subject, which includes language arts, math and science.
Language arts proficiency rates fell from 44.1 percent in 2016 to 43.6 percent last year; math rates went from 46.5 percent to 45.7 percent; and science rates dropped from 48.7 percent to 47.5 percent. Despite the decrease between 2016 and 2017, overall scores remained higher than in 2014.
“We will be looking deeper into the numbers to understand reasons behind the slight decline,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson said Monday in a statement. “One year of decrease does not annul three years of growth, particularly when we also have 2017 data from ACT that shows an increase in Utah high school student scores.”
The Utah Board of Education has posted the 2016-2017 SAGE scores online, in a database searchable by statewide results or by individual district, school and grade level.
The year-to-year comparison is made more problematic by a substantial increase in the number of students opting out of SAGE testing, as allowed by Utah law. Nearly 69,500 students opted out of the latest round of testing — nearly 6 percent of all tests and more than three times the 22,077 students opting out in 2014.
SAGE scores declined for most student groups, with few exceptions. Numbers improved, state officials said, in all subjects for students with limited-English proficiency and those with disabilities. Language arts scores rose among students who are Hispanic, and language and math scores both went up for students who identify as having multiple races.
The numbers, in some cases, reveal vast differences in subject proficiency depending on students’ backgrounds.
The latest SAGE results found slightly more than half of Asian and Caucasian students statewide were proficient at grade level in math, compared to just above 15 percent of students with disabilities and those with limited English-speaking skills. Similarly, nearly 54.5 percent of Caucasian students were proficient in science, versus 10.5 percent of students with limited English skills.
The Salt Lake Tribune will update this story as more information becomes available.