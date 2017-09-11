1 of 5 View Caption

(Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) After Operation Rio Grande, homeless camps have popped up everywhere. Some of the ... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) After Operation Rio Grande, homeless camps have popped up everywhere. Some of the h... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) After Operation Rio Grande, homeless camps have popped up everywhere. Some of the ... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) After Operation Rio Grande, homeless camps have popped up everywhere. Some of the h... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) After Operation Rio Grande, homeless camps have popped up everywhere. Some of the h...