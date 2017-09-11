Washington • Mitt Romney would handily beat Democrat Jenny Wilson if the two competed for the Senate seat from Utah next year, though Wilson would beat Sen. Orrin Hatch if he runs again, a new poll shows.
The poll, commissioned by UtahPolicy.com, finds Romney snatching 64 percent of the vote to Wilson’s 26 percent with 10 percent undecided.
Romney, a former Massachusetts governor and 2012 GOP presidential nominee, has not said whether he would seek Hatch’s seat if the seven-term senator decides to retire. But the Dan Jones & Associates poll shows Romney would easily win in a state where he is a well-known figure for taking over the scandal-plagued 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.
Should Hatch run for another term – he says he’ll make a final decision this fall – he would lose to Wilson, 45 percent to 34 percent, the poll shows. The poll did not identify the candidates’ party affiliations.
The poll also found that Rep. Chris Stewart, who is weighing a bid if Hatch doesn’t run, would eke out a win against Wilson in a head-to-head contest, though 36 percent of voters are undecided in that matchhup.
Wilson would beat Utah Valley University President Matt Holland if the two were to vie for the seat but nearly half of voters were unsure who they would pick.
Hatch’s office dismissed the poll as old news, noting the senator has yet to say whether he will seek another term.
“As much as we love to support our local media outlets, this is the third or fourth time we have seen this same report without any new sources or any new information,” said Hatch spokesman Matt Whitlock. “Nothing has changed. Senator Hatch is focused on the critical work of the Senate, and he plans to make a final decision by the end of the year.”
Wilson heralded the Utah Policy poll and said it tracks what her campaign is finding.
“This is a confirmation of what I’m hearing on the ground from people,” Wilson said Monday. “They’re tired of Washington; people are tired of the arguing and the lack of progress on things that matter to them.”
Mitchell Vice, a Democrat, has also signaled his intent to run for the Senate seat.
Hatch had said during his 2012 re-election campaign that he wouldn’t seek another term but has backtracked since noting encouragement from President Donald Trump, fellow senators and Utah business leaders.
The Utah Policy poll, conducted by Dan Jones & Associates, surveyed 608 registered voters Aug. 30-Sept. 5 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.97 percent.