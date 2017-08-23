Happy Monday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump started with an uneasy relationship. That has now devolved into outright animosity and antagonism. The two have not spoken to each other in weeks as Trump calls out Republican lawmakers he opposes and McConnell rushes to their defense. The feud also comes as Congress weighs big policy decisions, such as tax reform, and must act to avoid a government shutdown. “I wouldn’t be surprised if McConnell pulls back his support of Trump and tries to go it alone,” predicted a former finance chairman of the Republican National Committee. [NYTimes]