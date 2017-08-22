1 of 6 View Caption

(Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Chris Stewart stands with school supplies donated by citizens from his distri... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Chris Stewart unloads school supplies from his truck donated by citizens from... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Chris Stewart unloads school supplies from his truck donated by citizens from... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Chris Stewart unloads school supplies from his truck donated by citizens from... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Chris Stewart, center-top holds a roundtable discussion with refugees and loc... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Chris Stewart, center, holds a roundtable discussion with refugees and local ...