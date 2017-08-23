1 of 12 View Caption

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Homeless advocate Pamela Atkinson speaks at a news conference on Operation Rio Grande... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams speaks at a news conference on Operation Rio Grand... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski speaks at a news conference on Operation Rio Gr... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) House Speaker Greg Hughes speaks at a news conference on Operation Rio Grande, at Ody... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) House Speaker Greg Hughes speaks at a news conference on Operation Rio Grande, at Ody... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams and homeless advocate Pamela Atkinson at a news co... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) House Speaker Greg Hughes speaks at a news conference on Operation Rio Grande, at Ody... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Salt Lake Police Chief Mike Brown speaks at a news conference on Operation Rio Grande... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Homeless advocate Pamela Atkinson speaks at a news conference on Operation Rio Grande... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Homeless advocate Pamela Atkinson speaks at a news conference on Operation Rio Grande... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Homeless advocate Pamela Atkinson speaks at a news conference on Operation Rio Grande... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams speaks at a news conference on Operation Rio Grand...