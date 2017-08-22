“From 2006 to 2014 the United States had over 20,000 troops deployed to Afghanistan at any given time, with 100,000 military personnel in the country between 2010 and 2011,” his May letter reads. “However, these levels of military activity did not yield the long-term stability or security gains that were desired. How would an increase in the level of U.S. forces in Afghanistan and new strategy achieve a different outcome at this time?”