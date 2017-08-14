Operation Rio Grande is a go.
After weeks of secret meetings to clear jail beds, Utah leaders watched Monday from a 200 South office as multiple law-enforcement agencies began a crackdown on crime near Salt Lake City’s homeless shelter.
Officials said Day One efforts would target higher-level offenders, and not those who might be violating camping or loitering ordinances.
There was no “processing center,” as in a similar operation last fall conducted by Salt Lake City police. That may come later, if it proves necessary.
Although officers from multiple agencies were out in force, they appeared unhurried, and area homeless and drug users casually packed up their belongings.
The area has long been a hotbed of criminal activity but recently made headlines with a string of violent crimes, capturing the attention of House Speaker Greg Hughes and Gov. Gary Herbert. A longer-term plan would close the shelter at 210 S. Rio Grande by July 2019, after three smaller shelters open in Salt Lake City and South Salt Lake.
State troopers appeared to target one woman, Kory, who was sitting with her back to Catholic Community Services facilities on Rio Grande St.
They asked if she had identification — no — and if she had drugs — yes. A trooper pulled some spice from Kory’s bra and placed it on the hood of an unmarked car, before putting Kory in cuffs and ushering her into the passenger seat.
Kory reached toward the window, mouthing ”Baby” to her boyfriend, Adrian, who sat on the sidewalk as a tear rolled down his cheek.
“Keep your head up, bro,” one passer-by told Adrian as he packed up his things and threw out some blankets. ”What was that for, Midnight? That‘s bullshit,” said another.
Shalese Blackwell said she heard about the possibility of the sweeps from none other than Kory, who had read about them on Facebook.
Although officers didn’t threaten to enforce camping or loitering ordinances, Blackwell, who said she has been homeless for about a month since being released from jail, began folding up her tarp.
“Half these people down here, they don‘t have anywhere else to go,” she said.
Salt Lake City Police and Utah Highway Patrol troopers walked past abouta dozen people lying in sleeping bags and sitting under tarps and onthe ground toward a yellow tent at the end of the row of people near thecity’s intermodal hub near 600 West and 300 South.
They handcuffed and searched the pockets of two men, pulling out numerous baggies, needles and other objects as onlookers stood by and a Department of Public Safety helicopter circled the city.
Gov. Gary Herbert tweeted about the operation launch, including retweeting an announcement from the Department of Public Safety.
