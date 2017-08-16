Click here for all Salt Lake County Council results.
BLUFFDALE CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 750/5566 • 13.5%
Total Votes • 748
Dave Kallas• 56.68% • 424
Nancy Lord• 27.14% • 203
Carson L. Mitchell • 9.63% •72
Courtney Hansen• 6.55% • 49
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS CITY COUNCIL
District 3
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1170/4899 • 23.9%
Total Votes • 1141
Michael Larry Hanson • 46.89% • 535
Tonia Dalton • 27.08% • 309
Tali Bruce • 26.03% • 297
—
District 4
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1333/5098 • 26.1%
Total Votes • 1285
Christine WatsonMikell • 72.92% • 937
Eric Rijk Kraan • 13.77% • 177
Aaron Lee Thompson • 13.31% • 171
DRAPER CITY MAYOR
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 4763/21529 • 22.1%
Total Votes • 4732
Michele Weeks• 47.42% • 2244
Troy K. Walker• 36.60% • 1732
Troy Martinez • 15.98% • 756
—
DRAPER CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 4763/21529 • 22.1%
Total Votes • 8139
Tasha Lowery• 26.75% • 2177
William E. Rappleye• 19.84% • 1615
Mike Green• 17.13% • 1394
Dan Wheatley• 15.76% • 1283
Hubert Y. Huh • 11.22% • 913
Jeff Graham • 9.30% • 757
HERRIMAN CITY MAYOR
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 2024/14798 • 13.7%
Total Votes • 2014
David H. Howe • 23.49% • 473
Joe Darger • 10.53% • 213
Coralee Wessman-Moser • 46.87% • 944
David Watts • 23.49% • 473
—
HERRIMAN CITY COUNCIL
District 2
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 590/3741 • 15.8%
Total Votes • 563
Clint Smith • 45.29% • 255
Jared D. Richardson • 25.40% • 143
Melissa John • 29.31% • 165
—
District 3
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 483/3195 • 15.1%
Total Votes • 481
Siloni Makarita Vimahi Pili • 19.75% • 95
Cody Stromberg • 45.74% • 220
Sherrie Ohrn • 34.51% • 166
MIDVALE CITY MAYOR
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 2504/12217 •20.5%
Total Votes • 2492
Andrea B Person • 12.2% • 304
Matthew Hansen • 7.5% • 187
Robert M. Hale • 30.9% • 770
Sophia Hawes-Tingey • 24.28% • 605
Phil Jankovich • 10.23% • 255
Mont L. Millerberg • 14.89% • 371
—
MIDVALE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 573/2218 • 25.8%
Total Votes • 569
Wayne L. Sharp • 33.57% • 191
Andrew Stoddard • 16.34% • 93
Bryant Brown • 24.96% • 142
Stephanie Johnson • 25.13% • 143
MURRAY CITY MAYOR
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 7324/24490 • 29.9%
Total Votes • 7324
Richard Snelgrove • 19.53% • 1434
Daniel C. Snarr • 42.07% • 3081
Verl Greenhalgh • 4.52% • 331
D. Blair Camp • 33.83% • 2478
SANDY CITY MAYOR
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 10943/48331 • 22.6%
Total Votes • 10621
Tom Dolan • 49.96% • 5306
Kurt Bradburn • 38.47% • 4086
Gary T Forbush • 11.57% • 1229
—
SANDY CITY COUNCIL
At Large
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 10944/48331 • 22.6%
Total Votes • 10133
Terry Parkin • 13.97% • 1416
Steve Smith • 35.99% • 3647
Zach Robinson • 35.34% • 3581
Josh Tillotson • 14.69% • 1489
—
District 1
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 2225/10202 • 21.8%
Total Votes • 2151
Stephanie Dickey • 26.73% • 575
Josh Sunde • 5.03% • 114
Sean J. Kowallis • 8.09% • 174
Randy Osborne • 27.66% • 595
Brooke Christensen • 32.22% • 693
—
District 3
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 3509/14197 • 24.7%
Total Votes • 3260
Kris Nicholl • 42.07% • 1392
Jim Edwards • 20.95% • 683
Dea Theodore • 22.36% • 729
Steven Calbert • 13.99% • 456
SOUTH JORDAN CITY MAYOR
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 6774/34398 • 19.7%
Total Votes • 6741
Dawn Ramsey • 39.53% • 2665
Rich Cunningham • 26.85% • 1810
Mark T. Woolley • 33.62% • 2266
—
SOUTH JORDAN CITY COUNCIL
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1603/7892 • 20.3%
Total Votes • 1588
Julie Holbrook • 32.68% • 519
Don Shelton • 49.43% • 785
Patrick J. Risk • 17.88% • 284
—
District 5
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1180/7766 • 15.2%
Total Votes • 1144
Sandra Kay Kirkendoll • 39.42% • 451
Martin J. Gale • 10.75% • 123
Jason T Mcguire • 40.47% • 463
Greg Wise • 9.35% • 107
SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY MAYOR
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1534/6872 • 22.3%
Total Votes • 1534
L Shane Siwik • 18.45% • 283
Mark C. Kindred • 23.34% • 358
Cherie Wood • 58.21% • 893
—
SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1534/6872 • 22.3%
Total Votes • 1437
Ray Dewolfe • 39.39% • 566
James D. Smith • 28.39% • 408
Aaron A. Frost • 32.22% • 463
TAYLORSVILLE CITY MAYOR
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 5933/24317 • 24.4%
Total Votes • 5933
Harry Lloyd Hansen • 5.23% • 310
Kristie Steadman Overson • 54.07% • 3208
Larry Johnson • 40.7% • 2415
WEST JORDAN CITY MAYOR
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 6673/43664 • 15.3%
Total Votes • 6657
Dirk Burton • 19.09% • 1271
Jim Riding • 25.85% • 1721
Kim V. Rolfe • 30.21% • 2011
Zach Jacob • 17.49% • 1164
Erin Clavell • 7.36% • 490
—
WEST JORDAN CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 6673/43664 • 15.3%
Total Votes • 10475
Max Johnson • 15.93% • 1669
Jay Thomas • 16.9% • 1770
Hyrum Smith Matthews • 16.55% • 1734
Chad R. Lamb • 20.49% • 2146
Kayleen Whitelock • 30.13% • 3156
WEST VALLEY CITY MAYOR
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 7938/40654 • 19.5%
Total Votes • 7932
Tom Huynh • 22.29% • 1768
Ron Bigelow • 39.08% • 3100
Joshua Cameron • 7.26% • 576
Karen Lang • 31.37% • 2488
—
WEST VALLEY CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 2236/11622 • 19.2%
Total Votes • 2218
Lynn R. Sanderson • 31.88% • 707
Steve Vincent • 28.22% • 626
Jake Fitisemanu Jr. • 39.9% • 885