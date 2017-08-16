Click here for all Salt Lake County Council results.

BLUFFDALE CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 750/5566 • 13.5%

Total Votes • 748

Dave Kallas• 56.68% • 424

Nancy Lord• 27.14% • 203

Carson L. Mitchell • 9.63% •72

Courtney Hansen• 6.55% • 49
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS CITY COUNCIL

District 3

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1170/4899 • 23.9%

Total Votes • 1141

Michael Larry Hanson • 46.89% • 535

Tonia Dalton • 27.08% • 309

Tali Bruce • 26.03% • 297



District 4

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1333/5098 • 26.1%

Total Votes • 1285

Christine WatsonMikell • 72.92% • 937

Eric Rijk Kraan • 13.77% • 177

Aaron Lee Thompson • 13.31% • 171
DRAPER CITY MAYOR

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 4763/21529 • 22.1%

Total Votes • 4732

Michele Weeks• 47.42% • 2244

Troy K. Walker• 36.60% • 1732

Troy Martinez • 15.98% • 756



DRAPER CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 4763/21529 • 22.1%

Total Votes • 8139

Tasha Lowery• 26.75% • 2177

William E. Rappleye• 19.84% • 1615

Mike Green• 17.13% • 1394

Dan Wheatley• 15.76% • 1283

Hubert Y. Huh • 11.22% • 913

Jeff Graham • 9.30% • 757
HERRIMAN CITY MAYOR

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 2024/14798 • 13.7%

Total Votes • 2014

David H. Howe • 23.49% • 473

Joe Darger • 10.53% • 213

Coralee Wessman-Moser • 46.87% • 944

David Watts • 23.49% • 473



HERRIMAN CITY COUNCIL

District 2

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 590/3741 • 15.8%

Total Votes • 563

Clint Smith • 45.29% • 255

Jared D. Richardson • 25.40% • 143

Melissa John • 29.31% • 165



District 3

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 483/3195 • 15.1%

Total Votes • 481

Siloni Makarita Vimahi Pili • 19.75% • 95

Cody Stromberg • 45.74% • 220

Sherrie Ohrn • 34.51% • 166
MIDVALE CITY MAYOR

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 2504/12217 •20.5%

Total Votes • 2492

Andrea B Person • 12.2% • 304

Matthew Hansen • 7.5% • 187

Robert M. Hale • 30.9% • 770

Sophia Hawes-Tingey • 24.28% • 605

Phil Jankovich • 10.23% • 255

Mont L. Millerberg • 14.89% • 371



MIDVALE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 573/2218 • 25.8%

Total Votes • 569

Wayne L. Sharp • 33.57% • 191

Andrew Stoddard • 16.34% • 93

Bryant Brown • 24.96% • 142

Stephanie Johnson • 25.13% • 143
MURRAY CITY MAYOR

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 7324/24490 • 29.9%

Total Votes • 7324

Richard Snelgrove • 19.53% • 1434

Daniel C. Snarr • 42.07% • 3081

Verl Greenhalgh • 4.52% • 331

D. Blair Camp • 33.83% • 2478
SANDY CITY MAYOR

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 10943/48331 • 22.6%

Total Votes • 10621

Tom Dolan • 49.96% • 5306

Kurt Bradburn • 38.47% • 4086

Gary T Forbush • 11.57% • 1229



SANDY CITY COUNCIL

At Large

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 10944/48331 • 22.6%

Total Votes • 10133

Terry Parkin • 13.97% • 1416

Steve Smith • 35.99% • 3647

Zach Robinson • 35.34% • 3581

Josh Tillotson • 14.69% • 1489



District 1

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 2225/10202 • 21.8%

Total Votes • 2151

Stephanie Dickey • 26.73% • 575

Josh Sunde • 5.03% • 114

Sean J. Kowallis • 8.09% • 174

Randy Osborne • 27.66% • 595

Brooke Christensen • 32.22% • 693



District 3

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 3509/14197 • 24.7%

Total Votes • 3260

Kris Nicholl • 42.07% • 1392

Jim Edwards • 20.95% • 683

Dea Theodore • 22.36% • 729

Steven Calbert • 13.99% • 456
SOUTH JORDAN CITY MAYOR

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 6774/34398 • 19.7%

Total Votes • 6741

Dawn Ramsey • 39.53% • 2665

Rich Cunningham • 26.85% • 1810

Mark T. Woolley • 33.62% • 2266



SOUTH JORDAN CITY COUNCIL

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1603/7892 • 20.3%

Total Votes • 1588

Julie Holbrook • 32.68% • 519

Don Shelton • 49.43% • 785

Patrick J. Risk • 17.88% • 284



District 5

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1180/7766 • 15.2%

Total Votes • 1144

Sandra Kay Kirkendoll • 39.42% • 451

Martin J. Gale • 10.75% • 123

Jason T Mcguire • 40.47% • 463

Greg Wise • 9.35% • 107
SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY MAYOR

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1534/6872 • 22.3%

Total Votes • 1534

L Shane Siwik • 18.45% • 283

Mark C. Kindred • 23.34% • 358

Cherie Wood • 58.21% • 893



SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1534/6872 • 22.3%

Total Votes • 1437

Ray Dewolfe • 39.39% • 566

James D. Smith • 28.39% • 408

Aaron A. Frost • 32.22% • 463
TAYLORSVILLE CITY MAYOR

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 5933/24317 • 24.4%

Total Votes • 5933

Harry Lloyd Hansen • 5.23% • 310

Kristie Steadman Overson • 54.07% • 3208

Larry Johnson • 40.7% • 2415
WEST JORDAN CITY MAYOR

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 6673/43664 • 15.3%

Total Votes • 6657

Dirk Burton • 19.09% • 1271

Jim Riding • 25.85% • 1721

Kim V. Rolfe • 30.21% • 2011

Zach Jacob • 17.49% • 1164

Erin Clavell • 7.36% • 490



WEST JORDAN CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 6673/43664 • 15.3%

Total Votes • 10475

Max Johnson • 15.93% • 1669

Jay Thomas • 16.9% • 1770

Hyrum Smith Matthews • 16.55% • 1734

Chad R. Lamb • 20.49% • 2146

Kayleen Whitelock • 30.13% • 3156
WEST VALLEY CITY MAYOR

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 7938/40654 • 19.5%

Total Votes • 7932

Tom Huynh • 22.29% • 1768

Ron Bigelow • 39.08% • 3100

Joshua Cameron • 7.26% • 576

Karen Lang • 31.37% • 2488



WEST VALLEY CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 2236/11622 • 19.2%

Total Votes • 2218

Lynn R. Sanderson • 31.88% • 707

Steve Vincent • 28.22% • 626

Jake Fitisemanu Jr. • 39.9% • 885
