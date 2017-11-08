ALTA MAYOR
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 78/135 • 57.8%
Total Votes • 77
Harris Sondak • 65 • 84.42%
Jon H Fay II • 12 • 15.58%
ALTA COUNCIL AT LARGE
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 78/135 • 57.8%
Total Votes • 118
Margaret Bourke • 58 • 49.15%
Cliff Curry • 60 • 50.85%
BLUFFDALE CITY MAYOR
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1,005/5,661 • 17.8%
Total Votes • 876
Derk Powell Timothy • 876 • 100%
BLUFFDALE CITY COUNCIL
At Large
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1,005/5,661 • 17.8%
Total Votes • 1776
Wendy W. Aston • 533 • 30.01%
Connie Robbins • 477 • 26.86%
Alan Jackson • 531 • 28.86%
Ulises Flynn • 235 • 13.21%
At Large (Two Year)
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1,005/5,661 • 17.8%
Total Votes • 884
Dave Kallas • 100% • N/A
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS CITY MAYOR
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 7,091/19,236 • 36.9%
Total Votes • 6,566
Mike Peterson • 5,263 • 80.16%
Tim Hallbeck • 1,158 • 17.64%
Write-In Votes • 145 • 2.21%
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS CITY COUNCIL
District 3
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1,839/4,908 • 37.5%
Total Votes • 1,731
Michael Larry Hanson • 790 • 45.64%
Tali Bruce • 941 • 54.36%
District 4
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 2,041/5,094 • 40.1%
Total Votes • 1,898
Eric Rijk Kraan • 566 • 29.82%
Christine Watson Mikell • 1,332 • 70.18%
DRAPER CITY MAYOR
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 7,343/21,618 • 34%
Total Votes • 0
Michele Weeks • 3,350 • 46.25%
Troy K. Walker • 3,894 • 53.75%
DRAPER CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 7,343/21,618 • 34%
Total Votes • 12,328
William E. Rappleye • 3,115 • 25.27%
Mike Green • 3,194 • 25.91%
Tasha Lowery • 3,538 • 28.70%
Dan Wheatley • 2,481 • 20.12%
HERRIMAN CITY MAYOR
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 2,825/15,189 • 18.6%
Total Votes • 2,818
Coralee Wessman-Moser • 1,294 • 45.92%
David Watts • 1,524 • 54.08%
HERRIMAN CITY COUNCIL
District 2
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 796/3,869 • 20.6%
Total Votes • 784
Clint Smith • 425 • 54.21%
Jared D. Richardson • 359 • 45.79%
District 3
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 649/3,236 • 20.1%
Total Votes • 640
Cody Stromberg • 321 • 50.16%
Sherrie Ohrn • 319 • 49.84%
HOLLADAY CITY MAYOR
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 7,224/18,325 • 39.4%
Total Votes • 5,769
Robert M. Dahle • 5,769 • 100%
HOLLADAY CITY COUNCIL
District 1
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1,239/3,270 • 37.9%
Total Votes • 930
Sabrina R Petersen • 930 • 100%
District 3
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1,445/3,647 • 39.6%
Total Votes • 1,289
Dennis Roach • 410 • 31.81%
Paul S. Fotheringham • 879 • 68.19%
MIDVALE CITY MAYOR
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 3,710/12,147 • 30.5%
Total Votes • 3,646
Robert M. Hale • 2,201 • 60.37%
Sophia Hawes-Tingey • 1,445 • 39.63%
MIDVALE CITY COUNCIL
District 4
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 799/2,194 • 36.4%
Total Votes • 687
Bryant Brown • 687 • 100%
District 5
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 581/2,521 • 23%
Total Votes • 572
Stephen Brown • 240 • 41.96%
Dustin Gettel • 332 • 58.04%
MILLCREEK CITY COUNCIL
District 2
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 2,165/7,082 • 30.6%
Total Votes • 2,061
Dwayne A. Vance • 661 • 32.07%
Dwight Marchant • 1,400 • 67.93%
District 4
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 3,859/9,855 • 39.2%
Total Votes • 3,073
Bev Uipi • 3,073 • 100%
MURRAY CITY MAYOR
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 9,248/24,299 • 38.1%
Total Votes • 9,210
Daniel C. Snarr • 4,344 • 47.17%
D. Blair Camp • 4,866 • 52.83%
MURRAY CITY COUNCIL
District 2
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1,983/4,841 • 41%
Total Votes • 1,938
Darrell Pehrson • 835 • 43.09%
Dale M. Cox • 1,103 • 56.91%
District 4
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1,651/4,518 • 36.5%
Total Votes • 1,363
Diane Turner • 1,363 • 100%
RIVERTON CITY MAYOR
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 6,714/20,353 • 33%
Total Votes • 6,695
Trent Staggs • 3,945 • 58.92%
Bill Applegarth • 2,750 • 41.08%
RIVERTON CITY COUNCIL
District 3
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1,337/3,823 • 35%
Total Votes • 1,335
Tawnee McCay • 682 • 51.09%
Paul Wayman • 653 • 48.91%
District 4
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1,736/4,644 • 37.4%
Total Votes • 1,704
Darren J. Park • 816 • 52.11%
Tish R. Buroker • 888 • 52.11%
SANDY CITY MAYOR
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 16,798/48,438 • 34.7%
Total Votes • 16,555
Tom Dolan • 7,255 • 43.82%
Kurt Bradburn • 9,300 • 56.18%
SANDY CITY COUNCIL
At Large
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 16,798/48,438 • 31.9%
Total Votes • 15,389
Steve Smith • 6,754 • 43.89%
Zach Robinson • 8,635 • 56.11%
District 1
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 3,242/10,162 • 31.9%
Total Votes • 3,129
Randy Osborne • 1,373 • 43.88%
Brooke Christensen • 1,756 • 56.12%
District 3
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 5,482/14,246 • 38.5%
Total Votes • 4,938
Kris Nicholl • 2,699 • 54.66%
Dea Theodore • 2,239 • 45.34%
SOUTH JORDAN CITY MAYOR
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 9,016/34,521 • 26.1%
Total Votes • 8,979
Dawn Ramsey • 4,938 • 54.99%
Mark T. Woolley • 4,041 • 45.01%
SOUTH JORDAN CITY COUNCIL
District 3
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 2,105/8,018 • 26.3%
Total Votes • 2,077
Julie Holbrook • 812 • 39.09%
Don Shelton • 1,265 • 60.91%
District 5
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1,684/7,803 • 21.6%
Total Votes • 1,667
Sandra Kay Kirkendoll • 824 • 49.43%
Jason T. McGuire • 843 • 50.57%
SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY MAYOR
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 2,209/6,956 • 31.8%
Total Votes • 2,201
Mark C. Kindred • 1,037 • 47.11%
Cherie Wood • 1,155 • 52.48%
Write-In Votes • 9 • 0.41%
SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY COUNCIL
At Large
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 2,209/6,956 • 31.8%
Total Votes • 2,062
Ray Dewolfe • 1,179 • 57.18%
Aaron A. Frost • 883 • 42.82%
District 2
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 311/983 • 31.6%
Total Votes • 301
Eric Balken • 159 • 49.50%
Corey Thomas • 152 • 50.50%
District 3
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 452/1,370 • 33%
Total Votes • 443
Sharla Beverly • 297 • 67.04%
Adam Thompson • 146 • 32.96%
TAYLORSVILLE CITY MAYOR
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 7,368/24,299 • 30.3%
Total Votes • 7,312
Kristie Steadman Overson • 4,216 • 57.66%
Larry Johnson • 3,096 • 42.34%
TAYLORSVILLE CITY COUNCIL
District 4
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1,394/4,956 • 28.1%
Total Votes • 1,369
Meredith Harker • 842 • 61.50%
Ronald Allred • 527 • 38.50%
District 5
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1,600/5,146 • 31.1%
Total Votes • 1,489
Daniel Jon Armstrong • 993 • 66.69%
John E. Fuller • 496 • 33.31%
WEST JORDAN CITY MAYOR
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 9,219/43,727 • 21.1%
Total Votes • 9,049
Jim Riding • 5,610 • 62%
Kim V. Rolfe • 3,439 • 38%
WEST JORDAN CITY COUNCIL
At Large
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 92,19/43,727 • 21.1%
Total Votes • 15,370
Jay Thomas • 3,725 • 24.24%
Hyrum Smith Matthews • 2,420 • 15.74%
Chad R. Lamb • 3,917 • 25.48%
Kayleen Whitelock • 5,308 • 34.53%
District 4
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 2,164/11,457 • 18.9%
Total Votes • 1,795
Alan R. Anderson • 1,795 • 100%
WEST VALLEY CITY MAYOR
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 9,842/40,618 • 24.2%
Total Votes • 9,729
Ron Bigelow • 5,294 • 54.41%
Karen Lang • 4,435 • 45.59%
WEST VALLEY CITY COUNCIL
At Large
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 9,842/40,618 • 24.2%
Total Votes • 9,485
Lars Nordfelt • 5,776 • 60.90%
Frank Bedolla • 3,709 • 39.10%
District 2
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 3,093/10,956 • 28.2%
Total Votes • 2,990
Steve Buhler • 1,881 • 62.91%
Philip B. Wayman • 1,109 • 37.09%
District 4
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 2,889/11,663 • 24.8%
Total Votes • 2,822
Lynn R. Sanderson • 1,272 • 45.07%
Jake Fitisemanu Jr. • 1,550 • 54.93%