ALTA MAYOR

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 78/135 • 57.8%

Total Votes • 77

Harris Sondak • 65 • 84.42%

Jon H Fay II • 12 • 15.58%

ALTA COUNCIL AT LARGE

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 78/135 • 57.8%

Total Votes • 118

Margaret Bourke • 58 • 49.15%

Cliff Curry • 60 • 50.85%
BLUFFDALE CITY MAYOR

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1,005/5,661 • 17.8%

Total Votes • 876

Derk Powell Timothy • 876 • 100%

BLUFFDALE CITY COUNCIL

At Large

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1,005/5,661 • 17.8%

Total Votes • 1776

Wendy W. Aston • 533 • 30.01%

Connie Robbins • 477 • 26.86%

Alan Jackson • 531 • 28.86%

Ulises Flynn • 235 • 13.21%

At Large (Two Year)

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1,005/5,661 • 17.8%

Total Votes • 884

Dave Kallas • 100% • N/A
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS CITY MAYOR

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 7,091/19,236 • 36.9%

Total Votes • 6,566

Mike Peterson • 5,263 • 80.16%

Tim Hallbeck • 1,158 • 17.64%

Write-In Votes • 145 • 2.21%

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS CITY COUNCIL

District 3

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1,839/4,908 • 37.5%

Total Votes • 1,731

Michael Larry Hanson • 790 • 45.64%

Tali Bruce • 941 • 54.36%

District 4

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 2,041/5,094 • 40.1%

Total Votes • 1,898

Eric Rijk Kraan • 566 • 29.82%

Christine Watson Mikell • 1,332 • 70.18%
DRAPER CITY MAYOR

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 7,343/21,618 • 34%

Total Votes • 0

Michele Weeks • 3,350 • 46.25%

Troy K. Walker • 3,894 • 53.75%

DRAPER CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 7,343/21,618 • 34%

Total Votes • 12,328

William E. Rappleye • 3,115 • 25.27%

Mike Green • 3,194 • 25.91%

Tasha Lowery • 3,538 • 28.70%

Dan Wheatley • 2,481 • 20.12%
HERRIMAN CITY MAYOR

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 2,825/15,189 • 18.6%

Total Votes • 2,818

Coralee Wessman-Moser • 1,294 • 45.92%

David Watts • 1,524 • 54.08%

HERRIMAN CITY COUNCIL

District 2

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 796/3,869 • 20.6%

Total Votes • 784

Clint Smith • 425 • 54.21%

Jared D. Richardson • 359 • 45.79%

District 3

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 649/3,236 • 20.1%

Total Votes • 640

Cody Stromberg • 321 • 50.16%

Sherrie Ohrn • 319 • 49.84%
HOLLADAY CITY MAYOR

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 7,224/18,325 • 39.4%

Total Votes • 5,769

Robert M. Dahle • 5,769 • 100%

HOLLADAY CITY COUNCIL

District 1

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1,239/3,270 • 37.9%

Total Votes • 930

Sabrina R Petersen • 930 • 100%

District 3

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1,445/3,647 • 39.6%

Total Votes • 1,289

Dennis Roach • 410 • 31.81%

Paul S. Fotheringham • 879 • 68.19%
MIDVALE CITY MAYOR

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 3,710/12,147 • 30.5%

Total Votes • 3,646

Robert M. Hale • 2,201 • 60.37%

Sophia Hawes-Tingey • 1,445 • 39.63%

MIDVALE CITY COUNCIL

District 4

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 799/2,194 • 36.4%

Total Votes • 687

Bryant Brown • 687 • 100%

District 5

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 581/2,521 • 23%

Total Votes • 572

Stephen Brown • 240 • 41.96%

Dustin Gettel • 332 • 58.04%
MILLCREEK CITY COUNCIL

District 2

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 2,165/7,082 • 30.6%

Total Votes • 2,061

Dwayne A. Vance • 661 • 32.07%

Dwight Marchant • 1,400 • 67.93%

District 4

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 3,859/9,855 • 39.2%

Total Votes • 3,073

Bev Uipi • 3,073 • 100%
MURRAY CITY MAYOR

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 9,248/24,299 • 38.1%

Total Votes • 9,210

Daniel C. Snarr • 4,344 • 47.17%

D. Blair Camp • 4,866 • 52.83%

MURRAY CITY COUNCIL

District 2

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1,983/4,841 • 41%

Total Votes • 1,938

Darrell Pehrson • 835 • 43.09%

Dale M. Cox • 1,103 • 56.91%

District 4

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1,651/4,518 • 36.5%

Total Votes • 1,363

Diane Turner • 1,363 • 100%
RIVERTON CITY MAYOR

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 6,714/20,353 • 33%

Total Votes • 6,695

Trent Staggs • 3,945 • 58.92%

Bill Applegarth • 2,750 • 41.08%

RIVERTON CITY COUNCIL

District 3

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1,337/3,823 • 35%

Total Votes • 1,335

Tawnee McCay • 682 • 51.09%

Paul Wayman • 653 • 48.91%

District 4

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1,736/4,644 • 37.4%

Total Votes • 1,704

Darren J. Park • 816 • 52.11%

Tish R. Buroker • 888 • 52.11%
SANDY CITY MAYOR

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 16,798/48,438 • 34.7%

Total Votes • 16,555

Tom Dolan • 7,255 • 43.82%

Kurt Bradburn • 9,300 • 56.18%

SANDY CITY COUNCIL

At Large

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 16,798/48,438 • 31.9%

Total Votes • 15,389

Steve Smith • 6,754 • 43.89%

Zach Robinson • 8,635 • 56.11%

District 1

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 3,242/10,162 • 31.9%

Total Votes • 3,129

Randy Osborne • 1,373 • 43.88%

Brooke Christensen • 1,756 • 56.12%

District 3

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 5,482/14,246 • 38.5%

Total Votes • 4,938

Kris Nicholl • 2,699 • 54.66%

Dea Theodore • 2,239 • 45.34%
SOUTH JORDAN CITY MAYOR

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 9,016/34,521 • 26.1%

Total Votes • 8,979

Dawn Ramsey • 4,938 • 54.99%

Mark T. Woolley • 4,041 • 45.01%

SOUTH JORDAN CITY COUNCIL

District 3

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 2,105/8,018 • 26.3%

Total Votes • 2,077

Julie Holbrook • 812 • 39.09%

Don Shelton • 1,265 • 60.91%

District 5

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1,684/7,803 • 21.6%

Total Votes • 1,667

Sandra Kay Kirkendoll • 824 • 49.43%

Jason T. McGuire • 843 • 50.57%
SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY MAYOR

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 2,209/6,956 • 31.8%

Total Votes • 2,201

Mark C. Kindred • 1,037 • 47.11%

Cherie Wood • 1,155 • 52.48%

Write-In Votes • 9 • 0.41%

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY COUNCIL

At Large

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 2,209/6,956 • 31.8%

Total Votes • 2,062

Ray Dewolfe • 1,179 • 57.18%

Aaron A. Frost • 883 • 42.82%

District 2

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 311/983 • 31.6%

Total Votes • 301

Eric Balken • 159 • 49.50%

Corey Thomas • 152 • 50.50%

District 3

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 452/1,370 • 33%

Total Votes • 443

Sharla Beverly • 297 • 67.04%

Adam Thompson • 146 • 32.96%
TAYLORSVILLE CITY MAYOR

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 7,368/24,299 • 30.3%

Total Votes • 7,312

Kristie Steadman Overson • 4,216 • 57.66%

Larry Johnson • 3,096 • 42.34%

TAYLORSVILLE CITY COUNCIL

District 4

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1,394/4,956 • 28.1%

Total Votes • 1,369

Meredith Harker • 842 • 61.50%

Ronald Allred • 527 • 38.50%

District 5

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1,600/5,146 • 31.1%

Total Votes • 1,489

Daniel Jon Armstrong • 993 • 66.69%

John E. Fuller • 496 • 33.31%
WEST JORDAN CITY MAYOR

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 9,219/43,727 • 21.1%

Total Votes • 9,049

Jim Riding • 5,610 • 62%

Kim V. Rolfe • 3,439 • 38%

WEST JORDAN CITY COUNCIL

At Large

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 92,19/43,727 • 21.1%

Total Votes • 15,370

Jay Thomas • 3,725 • 24.24%

Hyrum Smith Matthews • 2,420 • 15.74%

Chad R. Lamb • 3,917 • 25.48%

Kayleen Whitelock • 5,308 • 34.53%

District 4

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 2,164/11,457 • 18.9%

Total Votes • 1,795

Alan R. Anderson • 1,795 • 100%
WEST VALLEY CITY MAYOR

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 9,842/40,618 • 24.2%

Total Votes • 9,729

Ron Bigelow • 5,294 • 54.41%

Karen Lang • 4,435 • 45.59%

WEST VALLEY CITY COUNCIL

At Large

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 9,842/40,618 • 24.2%

Total Votes • 9,485

Lars Nordfelt • 5,776 • 60.90%

Frank Bedolla • 3,709 • 39.10%

District 2

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 3,093/10,956 • 28.2%

Total Votes • 2,990

Steve Buhler • 1,881 • 62.91%

Philip B. Wayman • 1,109 • 37.09%

District 4

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 2,889/11,663 • 24.8%

Total Votes • 2,822

Lynn R. Sanderson • 1,272 • 45.07%

Jake Fitisemanu Jr. • 1,550 • 54.93%

