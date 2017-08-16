Click here for all Salt Lake County results.
SLC COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1414/7939 • 17.8%
Total Votes • 1413
David C Atkin • 12.38% • 175
James Rogers • 77.71% • 1098
Arnold M Jones • 9.91% • 140
SLC COUNCIL DISTRICT 3
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 4061/14176 • 28.6%
Total Votes • 4058
Jeffrey V. Garbett • 4.93% • 200
Brian W. Fukushima • 10.6% • 430
Laura Cushman • 19.86% • 806
Phil Carroll • 32.85% • 1333
Chris Wharton • 31.76% • 1289
SLC COUNCIL DISTRICT 5
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 2543/12720 • 20%
Total Votes • 2543
Vance Hansen • 2.56% • 65
Benjamin Noah Rosenberg • 8.1% • 206
Carol Goode-Rogozinski • 5.94% • 151
George Chapman • 7.71% • 196
Erin Mendenhall • 75.7% • 1925
SLC COUNCIL DISTRICT 7
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 3111/14128 • 22.0%
Total Votes • 3108
Ben Haynes • 11.26% • 350
Jason Sills • 8.62% • 268
Benjamin Sessions • 8.08% • 251
Abe Smith • 22.75% • 707
Samantha L. Finch • 8.56% • 266
Amy Fowler • 40.73% • 1266