“While this tool needs to be used in the right way and in the right place, H.R. 3990 does away with the tool altogether,” wrote Trout Unlimited’s Steve Moyer and Corey Fisher, in a letter to Bishop. “It does this by narrowing the scope of eligible lands to only those possessing relics, artifacts, skeletal remains, fossils and certain buildings, eliminating the ability to use the Act to conserve fish and wildlife habitat, biodiversity, and traditional uses such as hunting and fishing.”