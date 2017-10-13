Utah is cutting ties with Washington, D.C.-based American Institutes for Research (AIR), the testing vendor that developed the SAGE exam taken by public school students each year.
The Utah Board of Education announced Friday that it will enter into a five-year, $30 million contract with Questar Assesment Inc., headquartered in Minnesotta, to develop a new computer-adaptive tests for Utah students in grades three through eight.
Utah retains ownership of the SAGE bank of test questions, which will be used along with new content in an as-yet-unnamed Questar Assessment test, expected to launch during the 2018-2019 school year.
“As a selection committee, we vetted the companies through a fair and unbiased process,” Utah Board of Education member Terryl Warner said in a statement. “Much thought and discussion went into this decision, and I believe this is in the best interests of both students and taxpayers in Utah.”
Questar Assessment was one of four companies that bid for the state contract, according to the school board. Its program will include English and math tests for grades three through eight, a science test in grades four through eight, and a writing test for grades five and eight.
A separate bidding process is currently underway for a new test for Utah’s high school-aged students. School board members have previously signaled their intent to adopt a suite of pre-ACT tests known as ACT Aspire, but backed away from that decision amid concerns about Utah’s procurement code, which require the board to conduct a competitive selection process for private-service agreements.
Annual testing is required by federal law in grades three through eight and at least once in high school, but Utah law requires testing in all grade levels in order to generate data for several state-based accountability programs, such as performance grades for schools and special funding for struggling schools.
The SAGE test has failed to gain traction in Utah since it was launched in 2013, with high numbers of parents opting their children out of participating, undermining the accuracy of Utah’s accountability ratings. By law, schools are prohibited from rewarding students for completing a year-end test, and scores cannot be factored into a student’s semester grades.
The Tribune will update this story.