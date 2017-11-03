Charges against Austin Jeffrey Boutain — arrested in connection with the Monday night fatal shooting of a University of Utah student — have not been filed as of Friday morning, and likely will not come until next week.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has asked for an extension of the statutory 72-hour limit on incarceration without formal charges being filed, Utah court officials said Friday.

Boutain, 24, of Mississippi, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at the downtown Salt Lake City Main Library.

He is being held without bail at the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of aggravated murder, attempted murder and firearms violations.

He allegedly shot and killed 23-year-old ChenWei Guo, of China, near the mouth of Red Butte Canyon while trying to steal Gou’s car.

ChenWei Guo (Photo courtesy University of Utah)

Boutain also briefly kidnapped a female friend of Gou’s, and fired shots at her when she escaped, police have said.

Boutain and his 23-year-old wife, Kathleen Elizabeth Rose Boutain, also are in being held in connection with the suspicious death of a man in Golden, Colo.

Kathleen Boutain

The body of 63-year-old Mitchell Bradford Ingle was discovered there on Tuesday, after Utah authorities contacted Colorado police in connection with the university shooting. The Boutains apparently killed Ingle and then drove his pickup truck to Utah, before giving it to a homeless couple.

(Courtesy, Golden Police Department | Mitchell Bradford Ingle was found deceased in his RV trailer on Monday.)